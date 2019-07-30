Gaming: Zombieland: Double Tap tie-in shooter; Super Smash Bros. releases Hero; more

Today’s gaming news is all about the horde. Whether fans are holding off waves of zombies or simply trying to find their main amidst Nintendo’s ever-growing gaggle of competitors, there’s a lot going on in the world of video games.

First up is the latest in Zombieland’s onslaught of media since its sequel finally announced its title. IGN reports that Zombieland: Double Tap – Road Trip, a tie-in video game that will feature story elements from both the original film and its sequel, will be coming to consoles and PC ahead of the film’s release.

A screenshot of the top-down shooter shows off the main four-person squad, the characters played by Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone, mowing down zombies. Obviously built for a four-person experience, the team-based horde shooter will also feature unlockable characters from the new film, likely those played by Rosario Dawson, Luke Wilson, and Thomas Middleditch. Players will be able to utilize the franchise’s endless supply of survival rules and each locationally-named survivor’s unique abilities throughout a “story mode, horde mode, and daily and weekly challenges,” according to the report.

How much comedy can the game inject to keep it from feeling like one of the lesser games based on The Walking Dead? Fans can find out when Zombieland: Double Tap – Road Trip hits stores on Oct. 15, three days before the film hits theaters on Oct. 18.

Next, some news from the Nintendo Switch’s biggest and best multiplayer game. Following the release of characters like the classic Mario enemy Piranha Plant and Persona 5’s Joker, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has added yet another popular character to its fighting game’s expansive roster.

This time it’s the generically-named Hero from the beloved Dragon Quest series. The main version of the character is from Dragon Quest XI, the latest in the series, who’s also known as the Luminary. Game director Masahiro Sakurai gave an in-depth interview explaining the character’s moveset and backstory for those not well-versed in the long-running and classic Japanese series.

Take a look:

Video of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Mr. Sakurai Presents “Hero”

Hero’s alternate skins cover Dragon Quest III, Dragon Quest IV, and Dragon Quest VIII—but the real draw here is his huge and varied ability list. With chargeable spells and randomized options, Hero will be a breath of fresh air for a game already flooded with anime-styled swordsmen. So many Fire Emblem characters. Players can take Hero into the fray either through the downloadable $5.99 challenger pack or the $24.99, five-character Fighters Pass that automatically adds new characters to their game as they’re released.

Hero is available on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate today.

Finally, another huge number is dominating video game news: 100 million. That’s how many PlayStation 4 consoles Sony has sold as of today, beating out the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

According to The Verge, the latest earnings report from the company brought its grand total of PS4s sold up to the landmark number — making it the fastest console to reach the point not only this generation, but ever. Beating out the Wii and PS2, the PS4 was bolstered by plenty of well-loved exclusive games (like Spider-Man, God of War, and the Uncharted series to name a few) and a solid hardware track record. Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad showed off a direct comparison on Twitter:

Now that the company’s PS5 (whatever it ends up being called) is scheduled for a release in the fall of 2020, it has an admirable legacy it’s leaving behind.