If Emma Stone has her way, Zombieland will keep getting sequels every decade

After Zombieland: Double Tap released its White House-partying trailer, the sequel proved to naysayers that the franchise was still able to gather up its star-studded cast for a follow-up film 10 years after the 2009 original shook the undead genre to its decomposing core. Now, those behind the films are looking even further into the future — something that's hard to do even when not pursued by flesh-eating monsters. If they were able to reunite Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone, then sure, maybe they ought to start planning out their third, fourth, and fifth film...as long as Double Tap makes money, that is.

Speaking to EW, director Ruben Fleischer explained that a big reason the second film took so long was that it was hard to figure out a story worth getting everyone back together for. "We just couldn't figure out the right story to tell," he said. "It took a minute to get a story that we all felt was worthy, to come back to Zombieland for." Since it took ten years to craft this return, some associated with the production assumed that this was the new standard for cranking out a new reason to smash the living dead. That means a new one would be due in 2029 - if Double Tap replicates the original's surprising success.

"We have to see how this one's received and if that's something audiences would want," the director explained. "But I think we all had so much fun making this one, we'd be really lucky to get to return to Zombieland. Although, I will say, Emma [Stone] said she thought it would be fun if we did one of these every 10 years."

Gwen Stacy who? If Stone is going to be a franchise star, let her be a zombie-killing one as Witchita. And as for Harrelson? As the oldest of the quartet, practicalities come up with him first. But Fleischer says not to worry. "Knowing that Woody's just the healthiest guy there is, he's going to outlive all of us, and so we can just keep doing them every 10 years, 'til the end of time." Zombieland is a franchise that could have as many entries as its central characters have rules for surviving the apocalypse.

Zombieland: Double Tap attempts to kickstart a tradition on Oct. 18.