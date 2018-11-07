The 4400

Shazam
Development: The 4400 reboot at The CW; Sony nabs Anna Kendrick's Stowaway; Shazam reshoots
Jacob Oller
Nov 7, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Showtime
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: this day in sci-fi history
Tag: Contact
July 11 in Sci-Fi History: 20 Years After Contact
Zac Hug
Jul 11, 2017
contact-le-film-du-dimanche-recommande-par-la-communaute-telerama-vodkaster,M439222.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: this day in sci-fi history
Tag: Contact
Tag: The 4400
Tag: Netflix
The 4400 cast, crew join fan effort to revive cult hit sci-fi series at Netflix
Trent Moore
Sep 30, 2015
4400-S4-0011_FULL.jpg
Tag: The 4400
Tag: Netflix