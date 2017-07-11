501st Legion

20 years of the 501st Legion: How the Star Wars costuming group became a Force for good
Lisa Granshaw
Jul 11, 2017
Real-life Stormtrooper walks 501 miles to SDCC in honor of his late wife
Carol Pinchefsky
Jul 10, 2015
Star Wars fan donates kidney to fellow stormtrooper
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
