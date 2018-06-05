50th Anniversary

What makes Yoh Moriyama's Megalo Box the perfect 50-year homage to Ashita no Joe
Christopher Inoa
Jun 5, 2018
I binge-watched all five original Planet of the Apes films for the first time and went a little ape
Josh Spiegel
Apr 3, 2018
50 years ago, 2001: A Space Odyssey and Planet of the Apes changed sci-fi and culture
Josh Spiegel
Apr 3, 2018
A 50-Year Odyssey: Cast and crew remember Stanley Kubrick's 2001
Glenn Greenberg
Mar 26, 2018
