The 5th Wave

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Showtime
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: The 5th Wave
Tag: Chloë Grace Moretz
Exclusive The 5th Wave deleted scene: Zombie takes the lead
Aaron Sagers
Apr 13, 2016
5thwave_nick_robinson.jpg
Tag: The 5th Wave
Tag: Chloë Grace Moretz
Tag: The 5th Wave
Tag: Chloë Grace Moretz
Chloe Moretz is out to save the world in 5 new clips from The 5th Wave
Trent Moore
Dec 29, 2015
the_5th_wave_movie-wide.jpg
Tag: The 5th Wave
Tag: Chloë Grace Moretz
Tag: The 5th Wave
Tag: Chloë Grace Moretz
The Others obliterate Earth in first official trailer for The 5th Wave
Jeff Spry
Sep 15, 2015
blastrchloe.jpg
Tag: The 5th Wave
Tag: Chloë Grace Moretz
Tag: The 5th Wave
Tag: Chloë Grace Moretz
Chloe Moretz repels an alien invasion in first trailer for new sci-fi flick The 5th Wave
Don Kaye
Aug 31, 2015
The5thWave.jpg
Tag: The 5th Wave
Tag: Chloë Grace Moretz