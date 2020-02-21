Abrams Books

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker droids
An unofficial guide to the unused story ideas for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Josh Weiss
R.L. Stine hooks deal for three book series based on Topps' Garbage Pail Kids
Josh Weiss
Feb 21, 2020
R.L. Stine Garbage Pail Kids
Exclusive: Go behind the scenes of the Falcon in Making Solo: A Star Wars Story
Trent Moore
Apr 8, 2019
MakingSolo_p094
Exclusive: Go behind the MCU's movie magic with Marvel Studios' 'Heroes + Villains' book
Josh Weiss
Jan 28, 2019
Chris Evans Captain America Civil War
Avatar: The Last Airbender to return in the form of element-bending YA prequel novels
Josh Weiss
Aug 29, 2018
avatar.png
