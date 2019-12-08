Acquisitions Incorporated

Acquisitions Incorporated art
How a podcast became an official canon Dungeons & Dragons book
Lisa Granshaw
Dec 8, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Games
Tag: Stranger Things 3
Tag: Star Trek: Dark Remnant
Gaming: Stranger Things trailer, Star Trek: Dark Remnant VR, Penny Arcade D&D
Jacob Oller
Apr 3, 2019
Stranger Things 3: The Game promo image
Tag: Games
Tag: Stranger Things 3
Tag: Star Trek: Dark Remnant