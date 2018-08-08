Activations

Deadpool 2, Ashes
Inside the Deadpool selfie museum in NYC
Carol Pinchefsky
Aug 8, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Videos
Tag: CONS
Tag: SDCC 2018
WATCH SDCC: Hitting The Walking Dead meat grinder and Legion experience at Comic-Con
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 27, 2018
Legion Experience SDCC
Tag: Videos
Tag: CONS
Tag: SDCC 2018
Tag: TV
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Activations
Gallery: Look inside the Netflix 'Because You Watched' fan event
Tara Bennett
Jun 17, 2018
IMG_3657.JPG
Tag: TV
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Activations
Tag: Videos
Tag: SDCC 2017
Tag: Netflix
Watch: We visit the Upside Down, walk the Defenders' streets at Netflix's SDCC tour
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 22, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-07-21 at 10.23.02 PM.jpg
Tag: Videos
Tag: SDCC 2017
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Scum & Villainy Cantina
Explore the Star Wars-inspired Scum & Villainy Cantina in Hollywood
Tara Bennett
May 9, 2017
Scum_Villainy_logo.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Scum & Villainy Cantina