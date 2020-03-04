Adam Shankman

Bette Midler Hocus Pocus
A Hocus Pocus sequel really is happening at Disney+, and it even has a director
James Comtois
Mar 4, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Adam Shankman
Tag: Bette Midler
Tag: Hocus Pocus
Tag: Enchanted
Tag: Amy Adams
Tag: Disney

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Enchanted
Tag: Amy Adams
Magical Enchanted 2 news: Amy Adams says 'we're working on it'
Heather Mason
Jul 6, 2018
amyadams_enchanted.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Enchanted
Tag: Amy Adams
Tag: Adam Shankman
Tag: Sinbad
Producer talks about how he plans to revive Sinbad for a new age
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Seventh_voyage_of_sinbad.jpg
Tag: Adam Shankman
Tag: Sinbad
Tag: Adam Shankman
Topper remakers slag the 1937 original film
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Topper_Lobby_Card.jpg
Tag: Adam Shankman
Tag: Adam Shankman
Tag: Sinbad
Director Shankman: Sinbad proceeds, Topper tanks
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
SYTYCD_Shankman.jpg
Tag: Adam Shankman
Tag: Sinbad