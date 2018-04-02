The Adventures of Superman

George Reeves' Superman helped create TV and superhero fandom
Kimberly Pierce
Apr 2, 2018
In appreciation of Phyllis Coates, the Lois Lane you’ve never heard of
Tricia Ennis
Mar 27, 2018
All-Superman auction includes Action Comics #1 and Ben Affleck's Superman suit
Carol Pinchefsky
Nov 20, 2017
