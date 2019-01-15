Africa

Trending on SYFY WIRE in Africa
Tag: Aquaman
Tag: solar power
Tag: race
Tag: Representation
Tag: science fiction

Related tags

Tag: Science
Tag: Africa
Tag: Aquaman
Solar-powered art installation to keep Toto's 'Africa' playing in the desert. Forever.
Benjamin Bullard
Jan 15, 2019
A person walking up a sand dune, Keetmashoop, Namibia Namibia, officially the Republic of Namibia, is a country in Southern Africa whose western border is the Atlantic Ocean. It shares borders with Angola and Zambia to the north, Botswana and Zimbabwe to
Tag: Science
Tag: Africa
Tag: Aquaman
Tag: Movies
Tag: Black Panther
Tag: Africa
How Black Panther is reframing the narrative of African people for American viewers
Doctor Jon Paul
Dec 13, 2018
Black Panther cast
Tag: Movies
Tag: Black Panther
Tag: Africa
Tag: Africa
Tag: science fiction
First trailer for sci-fi series Jongo looks like Johannesburg-set Chronicle
Trent Moore
Nov 16, 2015
Screen_Shot_2015-11-16_at_11.25.41_AM.png
Tag: Africa
Tag: science fiction