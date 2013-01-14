Age of the Hobbits

ageofhobbits_0.jpg
Warner Bros. officially trying to kill that Hobbit mockbuster
Trent Moore
Jan 14, 2013
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Age of the Hobbits
Tag: J.R.R. Tolkien
Warners lawsuit win means you'll never see that Hobbit mockbuster
Trent Moore
Jan 14, 2013
ageofhobbits_1.jpg
Tag: Age of the Hobbits
Tag: J.R.R. Tolkien
Tag: Age of the Hobbits
Tag: The Hobbit
See the trailer for mockbuster Hobbit movie WB's trying to kill
Trent Moore
Dec 17, 2012
ageofhobbits.jpg
Tag: Age of the Hobbits
Tag: The Hobbit