Agent 47

Star Trek Online Rise of Discovery launch trailer
Gaming: Star Trek: Online explores Rise of Discovery; Hitman 2 heads to NYC; more
Christian Long
Jun 25, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Games
Tag: Sean Bean
Tag: Hitman 2
Sean Bean returns to Hitman planning kills with rubber ducky, mascot head
Jacob Oller
Nov 2, 2018
Sean Bean, Jupiter Ascending
Tag: Games
Tag: Sean Bean
Tag: Hitman 2
Tag: Games
Tag: Sean Bean
Tag: Hitman 2
Sean Bean will die again as Elusive Target in Hitman 2 video game
Jacob Oller
Oct 17, 2018
game of thrones episode 109 sean bean ned stark
Tag: Games
Tag: Sean Bean
Tag: Hitman 2
Tag: Games
Tag: Hitman 2
Tag: Hitman
Hitman 2: First trailer decodes the perfect assassination
Josh Weiss
Jun 7, 2018
Screen Shot 2018-06-07 at 3.47.23 PM
Tag: Games
Tag: Hitman 2
Tag: Hitman
Tag: TV
Tag: Agent 47
Tag: Hitman
Agent 47 shoots for the small screen with new Hulu series based on Hitman video games
Benjamin Bullard
Nov 13, 2017
hitman.jpeg
Tag: TV
Tag: Agent 47
Tag: Hitman