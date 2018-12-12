aggretsuko

Marvel Runaways via Twitter 2018
Development: Runaways podcast incoming, Future Man teases new season, Aggretsuko’s Christmas special
Benjamin Bullard
Dec 12, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Netflix
Tag: anime
Netflix ups its anime game renewing Aggretsuko, Castlevania; launches Ultraman and more
stark.george
Jul 5, 2018
aggretsuko.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Netflix
Tag: anime
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: anime
Tag: aggretsuko
Netflix's Aggretsuko is the cutest show about women's rage and workplace misogyny on TV
Kayleigh Donaldson
Apr 30, 2018
aggretsuko.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: anime
Tag: aggretsuko