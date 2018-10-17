Agnieszka Smoczynska

Jennifers Body.jpg
For Jason Blum: A list of female filmmakers who've been killing it in horror
Kristy Puchko
Oct 17, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Agnieszka Smoczynska
Tag: Rachel Talalay
Tag: Soska Sisters
Tag: mary lambert
Tag: Mary Harron
Tag: Karyn Kusama

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: the lure
Tag: Agnieszka Smoczynska
Deep Cuts: The Lure
Kristy Puchko
Sep 21, 2018
thelure.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: the lure
Tag: Agnieszka Smoczynska
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Female Filmmaker Friday
Tag: the lure
The Lure is the Citizen Kane of feminist killer mermaid synth-pop musicals
Kayleigh Donaldson
Jul 13, 2018
the_lure.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Female Filmmaker Friday
Tag: the lure