Alan Horn

Spider-Man Far From Home Tom Holland
Sony and Disney execs 'hope' new deal will keep Spider-Man in the MCU for more films
Matthew Jackson
Feb 20, 2020
Disney chief hasn’t seen Star Wars: Episode IX yet; cops that Solo ‘didn’t resonate’
Jacob Oller
Feb 21, 2019
Han-Solo-and-Chewbacca-on-Savareen-in-Solo
Report: Crew members sent home as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 goes on hold
Don Kaye
Aug 24, 2018
Guardians Of The Galaxy
Report: Disney not likely to bring back James Gunn despite Guardians cast support
Don Kaye
Aug 1, 2018
JamesGunn
Death to keep coming for you in Final Destination 5
Patrick Lee
Jul 4, 2015
FinalDestinationReview2_0.jpg
