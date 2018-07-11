Alex Neustaedter

Colony: The Official Podcast Episode 24: Director Tim Southam and Alex Neustaedter on the explosive turn in ‘Disposable Heroes’
Tara Bennett
Jul 11, 2018
Colony: The Official Podcast Episode 23: Alex Neustaedter returns to talk about Bram’s dramatic evolution
Tara Bennett
Jul 4, 2018
The Colony cast teases the intense drama out beyond the LA Bloc
Alyse Wax
May 2, 2018
Colony: The Official Podcast Episode 11: Alex Neustaedter gives us the dish on Bram Bowman
Tara Bennett
Mar 23, 2017
