Alex Rider

Wyatt Russell Captain America
WIRE Buzz: Wyatt Russell becomes U.S. Agent; Game of Thrones most 'in-demand' show of 2019; more
Josh Weiss
Jan 22, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Nickelodeon
WIRE Buzz: Star Trek animated series a go, new spy show nabs Game of Thrones stars
Jacob Oller
Apr 24, 2019
stannis Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Nickelodeon
Tag: TV
Tag: Alex Rider
Tag: Anthony Horowitz
Teen superspy series Alex Rider is headed to the small screen via Sony Pictures
Matthew Jackson
Jul 24, 2018
Alex rider Stormbreaker Movie
Tag: TV
Tag: Alex Rider
Tag: Anthony Horowitz
Tag: TV
Tag: Alex Rider
Tag: Anthony Horowitz
Alex Rider superspy books headed for new TV series
Jeff Spry
Jun 1, 2017
Screen_Shot_2017-06-01_at_2.24.30_PM.png
Tag: TV
Tag: Alex Rider
Tag: Anthony Horowitz