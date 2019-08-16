Alex Segura

Archie Art Hero
Ramble down to Riverdale in The Archie Art of Francesco Francavilla
Jeff Spry
Aug 16, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Archie Comics
Tag: NYCC 2018
Archie Comics expands on Riverdale and horror franchises at NYCC
Rich Sands
Oct 6, 2018
archie_comics_hero.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Archie Comics
Tag: NYCC 2018
Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: The Archies
Archie's man of music & mystery talks crime novels and musical team-ups
Mike Avila
May 11, 2018
The Archies issue 7 hero
Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: The Archies
Tag: Comics
Tag: Dick Tracy
Tag: Archie Comics
Rights issue derails Archie Comics' planned Dick Tracy reboot
Carly Lane
Jan 17, 2018
dicktracypitilli.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Dick Tracy
Tag: Archie Comics
Tag: Comics
Tag: Dick Tracy
Tag: Archie Comics
Archie Comics bringing Dick Tracy back to life for comic reboot
Brian Silliman
Dec 12, 2017
dicktracypitilli.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Dick Tracy
Tag: Archie Comics