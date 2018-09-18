alexa

Alexios
Assassins Creed Odyssey and Amazon Alexa are coming together to bring a real Greek assassin into your home
Brian Silliman
Sep 18, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in alexa
Tag: Assassin's Creed
Tag: Amazon Alexa
Tag: Amazon

Related tags

Tag: Science
Tag: Amazon Alexa
Tag: Amazon
Amazon is putting Alexa into a robot and our dream of owning a robot butler gets closer to reality
Josh Weiss
Apr 24, 2018
Amazon_Alexa_hero_01.jpg
Tag: Science
Tag: Amazon Alexa
Tag: Amazon
Tag: Games
Tag: Call of Duty
Tag: Amazon
Amazon Alexa can actually help make you better at Call of Duty
Josh Weiss
Apr 18, 2018
Call of Duty: WWII
Tag: Games
Tag: Call of Duty
Tag: Amazon
Tag: Science
Tag: Amazon
Tag: alexa
Amazon Echo’s seemingly sentient Alexa trolling users with creepy, unprompted laugh
stark.george
Mar 7, 2018
Amazon_Alexa_hero_01.jpg
Tag: Science
Tag: Amazon
Tag: alexa
Tag: syfy wire
Tag: Amazon
Syfy Wire comes to Amazon's Alexa with flash briefings, interviews and exclusives
Trent Moore
Jan 31, 2017
app_feature_AmazonAlexa_gray_SyfyWire.jpg
Tag: syfy wire
Tag: Amazon