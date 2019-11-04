Alexandra Daddario

Anthony Michael Hall
WIRE Buzz: Halloween Kills wraps; Daddario takes to the skies with Airborne; more
Josh Weiss
Nov 4, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Alexandra Daddario
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Taissa Farmiga
Tag: Sebastian Stan
Tag: Crispin Glover

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Sebastian Stan
Tag: Taissa Farmiga
We Have Always Lived in the Castle channels Hill House horror in first trailer
Josh Weiss
Apr 19, 2019
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Tag: Movies
Tag: Sebastian Stan
Tag: Taissa Farmiga
Tag: Movies
Tag: Alexandra Daddario
Tag: Netflix
Netflix's When We First Met trailer blends rom-com with time travel
Alyse Wax
Jan 29, 2018
howwefirstmet-daddario-devine-photobooth-700x348.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Alexandra Daddario
Tag: Netflix
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: Alexandra Daddario
10 actresses who could don the cape in the new Supergirl series
Krystal Clark
Sep 9, 2014
Supergirl_53.jpg
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: Alexandra Daddario
Tag: Alexandra Daddario
Tag: Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief
Alexandra Daddario joins cast of Lightning Thief
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
PercyJackson_AlexandraDaddario.jpg
Tag: Alexandra Daddario
Tag: Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief