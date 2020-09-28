Alive

Alive Netflix
Netflix's #Alive shows zombie movies really are the perfect reflection of the pandemic
Rafael Motamayor
Sep 28, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Alive
Tag: coronavirus
Tag: opinion
Tag: Blood Quantum
Tag: Kingdom
Tag: Peninsula

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Alive
Tag: South Korea
How South Korea lured cinemagoers back with a film about a deadly pandemic
Jon O'Brien
Sep 12, 2020
alive
Tag: Movies
Tag: Alive
Tag: South Korea