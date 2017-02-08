all star batman

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: all star batman
Tag: Scott Snyder
Exclusive: All Star Batman's Scott Snyder and Tula Lotay on Poison Ivy's new look
Aaron Sagers
Feb 8, 2017
ASBM_7_TL_var_0.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: all star batman
Tag: Scott Snyder
Tag: Comics
Tag: Batman
Tag: DC Comics
Exclusive preview: All Star Batman #7 reveals new Poison Ivy costume
Aaron Sagers
Feb 6, 2017
GalleryComics_1920x1080_20170208_ASBM_Cv7_58797f36c87998.74017186.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Batman
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Scott Snyder
Watch: Scott Snyder on All-Star Batman's road trip, Gotham tackling Court of Owls
Aaron Sagers
Oct 17, 2016
All-Star-Batman-3.jpg
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Scott Snyder