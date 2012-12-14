Allison Scagliotti

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Allison Scagliotti
Tag: Eddie McClintock
Warehouse 13 stars talk about acting, facting and ... schmacting?
Kathie Huddleston
Dec 14, 2012
Warehouse13-cast.jpg
Tag: Allison Scagliotti
Tag: Eddie McClintock
Tag: Allison Scagliotti
Tag: Eureka
First look at Warehouse 13/Eureka crossover event
Scott Edelman
Dec 14, 2012
Warehouse13EurekaCrossover.jpg
Tag: Allison Scagliotti
Tag: Eureka
Tag: Allison Scagliotti
Tag: Warehouse 13
Allison Scagliotti cast in Warehouse 13
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Allison_Scagliotti.jpg
Tag: Allison Scagliotti
Tag: Warehouse 13