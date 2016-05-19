Amazon Kindle

Valiant Entertainment announces ComiXology renewal, Kindle expansion
Aaron Sagers
May 19, 2016
Which SF book series has 8 of 10 most highlighted Kindle lines ever?
Trent Moore
Dec 17, 2012
Amazon coughs up $150K after Kindle eats teen's 1984 homework
Scott Edelman
Dec 14, 2012
Amazon deletes 1984 from Kindles, Orwell rolls in grave
Scott Edelman
Dec 14, 2012
