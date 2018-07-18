Amber Tamblyn

Unusuals_AmberTamblyn.jpg
Casting: Amber Tamblyn joins Y; Supergirl deputizes Sam Witwer; Spider-Man sequel adds possible Chamelon; more
James Comtois
Jul 18, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Amber Tamblyn
Tag: zombies
Watch the entire pilot of the zombie TV show CBS rejected in 2007
Scott Edelman
Dec 14, 2012
BabylonFields102010.jpg
Tag: Amber Tamblyn
Tag: zombies
Tag: Amber Tamblyn
Amber Tamblyn on why The Unusuals might appeal to sci-fi fans
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Unusuals_AmberTamblyn.jpg
Tag: Amber Tamblyn