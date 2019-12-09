Amy Sedaris

amy-sedaris-baby-yoda
Chosen One of the Day: Amy Sedaris, the Momdalorian
Courtney Enlow
Dec 9, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Amy Sedaris
Tag: bojack horseman
Tag: netflix
Tag: aaron paul
Tag: Will Arnett
Tag: Rian Johnson

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: casting news
Tag: casting
Casting: Amy Sedaris prowls The Lion King, Billie Piper returning to Doctor Who, and more
Josh Weiss
Nov 26, 2018
Amy Sedaris
Tag: Movies
Tag: casting news
Tag: casting
Tag: TV
Tag: bojack horseman
Tag: BoJack Horseman Season 5
Season 5 of BoJack Horseman gets a new trailer, now with 50% more self-destructive behavior
Josh Weiss
Sep 4, 2018
Screen Shot 2018-09-04 at 1.43.05 PM
Tag: TV
Tag: bojack horseman
Tag: BoJack Horseman Season 5
Tag: TV
Tag: bojack horseman
Tag: Netflix
The Art of BoJack Horseman: Rian Johnson's tearful reaction to Season 1 and more insights from the hit Netflix show
Josh Weiss
Aug 31, 2018
BJH-STILL-02
Tag: TV
Tag: bojack horseman
Tag: Netflix