Ana Lily Amirpour

The Sculptor Scott McCloud graphic novel
Development: Kate Hudson boards Blood Moon; The Sculptor graphic novel film adaptation taking shape; more
Josh Weiss
Oct 29, 2018
Related tags

For Jason Blum: A list of female filmmakers who've been killing it in horror
Kristy Puchko
Oct 17, 2018
With James Gunn out, who should direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?
Blair Marnell
Jul 20, 2018
The Bad Batch: Ana Lily Amirpour and Suki Waterhouse on their dystopian cannibal Western
Don Kaye
Jun 22, 2017
Watch the trailer for post-apocalyptic cannibal thriller The Bad Batch
Don Kaye
Feb 14, 2017
