André Øvredal

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Spider Pimple poster
Guillermo del Toro says Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark focuses on books' 'greatest hits'
Jacob Oller
Mar 29, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags