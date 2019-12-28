Andrea Mutti

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: comic previews
Tag: Interviews
Chris Roberson and Andrea Mutti raise the dead in new 2000 AD miniseries, Last Rites
Jeff Spry
Dec 28, 2019
Rites Hero
Tag: Comics
Tag: comic previews
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Comics
Tag: Infinite dark
Tag: ryan cady
First Look: Strap in for another arc in Top Cow's sci-fi comic Infinite Dark #5
Jeff Spry
Mar 11, 2019
Infinite Dark Hero
Tag: Comics
Tag: Infinite dark
Tag: ryan cady
Tag: Science
Tag: Infinite dark
Tag: Image Comics
Exclusive: Writer Ryan Cady on Top Cow's new sci-fi horror series Infinite Dark
Jeff Spry
Jun 11, 2018
id slice
Tag: Science
Tag: Infinite dark
Tag: Image Comics
Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: comic previews
Exclusive preview: Dynamite's new Swashbucklers sequel has pirate ships in space
Jeff Spry
Apr 4, 2018
swashbucklers slice.png
Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: comic previews