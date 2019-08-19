android

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Disney+
WIRE Buzz: Disney+ compatible devices; Loki episode count; Dead by Daylight goes Stranger Things
Josh Weiss
Aug 19, 2019
The Mandalorian
Tag: TV
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Disney+
Tag: TV
Tag: Netflix
Tag: android
Netflix to debut a 'smart download' feature for easier binge-watching
Christian Long
Jul 10, 2018
netflixgettygeneric.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Netflix
Tag: android
Tag: gaming
Tag: android
The worst horror movie of all time is now an 8-bit videogame
Dany Roth
Feb 22, 2013
manos.png
Tag: gaming
Tag: android
Tag: iPhone
Tag: iPad
You've been asking for it, and the Blastr Android app is now LIVE!
Scott Edelman
Dec 14, 2012
LEADblastr_android_app_screenshot_news_list.jpg
Tag: iPhone
Tag: iPad