Andy Suriano

Shredder TMNT
NYCC: Here's why Shredder is not in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Josh Weiss
Oct 5, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Andy Suriano
Tag: Nickelodeon
Tag: rise of the teenage mutant ninja turtles
Tag: New York Comic Con 2018
Tag: CONS
Tag: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: rise of the teenage mutant ninja turtles
Tag: Nickelodeon
Exclusive: Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creators reveal concept art and new vision
Tara Bennett
Sep 12, 2018
Characters_Print1
Tag: TV
Tag: rise of the teenage mutant ninja turtles
Tag: Nickelodeon
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
ECCC 2018: Andy Suriano talks TMNT and Cosmic Scoundrels
Dany Roth
Mar 2, 2018
andy suriano syfy wire interview eccc18 screengrab
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews