animatronics

Chuck E Cheese mascots
Rats! Chuck E. Cheese’s creepy-awesome animatronic band is calling it quits for good
Benjamin Bullard
Nov 15, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in animatronics
Tag: pizza
Tag: music
Tag: The Fandom Files

Related tags

Tag: Podcast
Tag: The Fandom Files
Tag: animatronics
There is now a Chuck E. Cheese's fan convention, where adults can be kids [Ep #55]
Jordan Zakarin
Oct 1, 2018
Chuck E. Cheese
Tag: Podcast
Tag: The Fandom Files
Tag: animatronics
Tag: Movies
Tag: Disney
Tag: Pixar
Disney's autonomous robot stunt doubles could mean a new era of SFX
Elizabeth Rayne
Jun 29, 2018
Disney Stuntronics
Tag: Movies
Tag: Disney
Tag: Pixar
Tag: Auction
Tag: robots
75-year-old theme park is auctioning off freaky old animatronics
Trent Moore
Feb 13, 2017
Screen_Shot_2017-02-12_at_5.22.52_PM_0.jpg
Tag: Auction
Tag: robots