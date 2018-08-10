anjelica huston

ever after hero
Fangrrls on Film: Ever After turns 20
Sarah Marrs
Aug 10, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in anjelica huston
Tag: witchy wednesday
Tag: opinion
Tag: The Witches
Tag: Robert Zemeckis
Tag: Roald Dahl

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: The Witches
Tag: Roald Dahl
The Witches is the most iconic Roald Dahl adaptation
Hanna Flint
Aug 1, 2018
the witches 2
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: The Witches
Tag: Roald Dahl
Tag: Movies
Tag: anjelica huston
Tag: Trailers
Johnny Galecki lets it all come out in trailer for horror-comedy The Cleanse
Benjamin Bullard
Apr 3, 2018
The Cleanse Johnny Galecki 2018.png
Tag: Movies
Tag: anjelica huston
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Movies
Tag: this day in sci-fi history
Tag: anjelica huston
July 8 in Sci-fi History: The Morticia Addams We Needed
Zac Hug
Jul 8, 2017
Anjelica_Huston_as_3108694b.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: this day in sci-fi history
Tag: anjelica huston