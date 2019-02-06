Annapurna Pictures

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel
Development: Captain Marvel skips Netflix for Disney+; Fox orders AI thriller; more
Christian Long
Feb 6, 2019
Missing Link: Zach Galifianakis delivers Sasquatch laughs in second Laika trailer
Josh Weiss
Feb 5, 2019
YA novels Landscape With Invisible Hand and Wrath & the Dawn optioned for movies
Josh Weiss
Nov 14, 2017
New trailer for Professor Marston & the Wonder Women debuts at NYCC
Shana O'Neil
Oct 8, 2017
First teaser for Wonder Woman creator biopic Professor Marston & the Wonder Women
Nathalie Caron
Jun 5, 2017
