Anne McCaffrey

dragonriders of pern
Problematic Faves: The romances of Anne McCaffrey's Dragonriders of Pern series
Jenna Busch
Jan 10, 2019
The books that made us genre lovers
Fangrrls
Aug 9, 2018
Anne McCaffrey, Dragonriders of Pern creator, dead at 85
Matthew Jackson
Dec 15, 2012
Anne McCaffrey's Dragonriders will finally take flight as a movie
Carol Pinchefsky
Dec 14, 2012
John Schoenherr, first artist to draw Dune, dead at 74
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
