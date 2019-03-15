annette bening

The importance of female mentorship in Captain Marvel
Clare McBride
Mar 15, 2019
Lashana Lynch and Brie Larson in Captain Marvel
Annette Bening joins cast of Captain Marvel — but who is she playing?
James Comtois
May 9, 2018
Annette Bening
May 29 in Sci-Fi History: An Annette Bening Bonanza
Zac Hug
May 29, 2017
mars_attacks_annette_bening_01.jpg
