Ant-Man 3

Paul Rudd Ant-Man and the Wasp
WIRE Buzz: Rick and Morty scribe writing Ant-Man 3; Divergent author & producers re-teaming for fantasy film
James Comtois
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Ant-Man 3
Tag: Suicide Squad
WIRE Buzz: Michael Douglas teases Ant-Man 3 start date; Suicide Squad director reflects
Jacob Oller
Nov 4, 2019
Ant Man And The Wasp Michael Douglas Interview SYFY WIRE Screengrab
Tag: Movies
Tag: Ant-Man 3
Tag: Suicide Squad
Tag: Movies
Tag: Marvel Cinematic Universe
Tag: Peyton Reed
Ant-Man 3 confirmed: Peyton Reed returns as MCU Phase 4 comes into focus
Brian Silliman
Nov 1, 2019
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Tag: Movies
Tag: Marvel Cinematic Universe
Tag: Peyton Reed