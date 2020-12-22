Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

She-Hulk official logo
Marvel confirms She-Hulk cast, reveals Ant-Man 3 title, Christian Bale's Thor villain, and more
Matthew Jackson
Dec 10, 2020
Prepare for Kang the Conqueror's Ant-Man villainy with these essential Marvel comic arcs
Dana Forsythe
Sep 21, 2020
Young Avengers #3 ( Writer Allan Heinberg, Penciler Jim Cheung) [Credit: Marvel Comics]
Lovecraft Country's Jonathan Majors reportedly lands role of Kang the Conquerer in Ant-Man 3
Josh Weiss
Sep 14, 2020
Jonathan Majors Kang
WIRE Buzz: Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous full trailer stomps online; Ant-Man 3 update; Dune
Josh Weiss
Sep 1, 2020
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
WIRE Buzz: Rick and Morty scribe writing Ant-Man 3; Divergent author & producers re-teaming for fantasy film
James Comtois
Apr 3, 2020
Paul Rudd Ant-Man and the Wasp
WIRE Buzz: Michael Douglas teases Ant-Man 3 start date; Suicide Squad director reflects
Jacob Oller
Nov 4, 2019
Ant Man And The Wasp Michael Douglas Interview SYFY WIRE Screengrab
Ant-Man 3 confirmed: Peyton Reed returns as MCU Phase 4 comes into focus
Brian Silliman
Nov 1, 2019
Ant-Man and the Wasp
