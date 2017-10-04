Anthony Head

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Tag: Buffyverse
Joss Whedon to write new Buffy spin-off comic focusing on Rupert Giles
stark.george
Oct 4, 2017
gilesheader.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Tag: Buffyverse
Tag: Warehouse 13
Tag: Anthony Head
How James Marsters, Anthony Head and Kelly Hu will rock Warehouse 13's S4.5
Kathie Huddleston
May 6, 2013
Warehouse 13
Tag: Warehouse 13
Tag: Anthony Head
Tag: Anthony Head
Tag: Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Buffy star calls Joss Whedon-less reboot 'a hideous idea'
Dany Roth
Dec 15, 2012
AnthonyHead080211.jpg
Tag: Anthony Head
Tag: Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Tag: Anthony Head
Tag: Arthur
Review: Seeing an old wizard as a young man is just one of Merlin's many charms
Kathie Huddleston
Dec 14, 2012
MerlinReview1.jpg
Tag: Anthony Head
Tag: Arthur