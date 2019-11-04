Anthony Michael hall

Anthony Michael Hall
WIRE Buzz: Halloween Kills wraps; Daddario takes to the skies with Airborne; more
Josh Weiss
Nov 4, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Halloween
WIRE Buzz: Halloween sequel lands Anthony Michael Hall; The Boys’ action figure ad; more
Benjamin Bullard
Aug 26, 2019
Anthony Michael Hall
Tag: Movies
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Halloween