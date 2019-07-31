Anthony Rapp

Star Trek Online: Awakening
Star Trek Online adds a Discovery cast member this September
Tara Bennett
Jul 31, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Anthony Rapp
Tag: Wilson Cruz
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Interviews

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery
After that dramatic Star Trek: Discovery episode, Anthony Rapp weighs in on the big return and his future
Ryan Britt
Feb 14, 2019
stamets tilly Anthony Rapp Star Trek Discovery
Tag: TV
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: Interviews
WATCH: Star Trek Discovery's Spock and Pike didn't know they were playing Spock and Pike
Courtney Enlow
Jan 11, 2019
Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 Spock Ethan Peck
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: Interviews
Tag: TV
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: Anthony Rapp
Discovery introduces first openly gay Star Trek TV character
Nathalie Caron
Jul 27, 2017
Star-Trek-Discovery-Poster.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: Anthony Rapp
Tag: TV
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: Doug Jones
Star Trek: Discovery adds a gay Starfleet officer and Hellboy's Doug Jones
Nathalie Caron
Nov 29, 2016
Star-Trek-Discovery-ship.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: Doug Jones