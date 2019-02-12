Antoine Fuqua

Chris Evans
Development: The Beatles never existed in Danny Boyle's Yesterday; Chris Evans sets post-MCU role
Don Kaye
Feb 12, 2019
Tag: Antoine Fuqua
Development: Antoine Fuqua in talks to direct time-spanning action thriller, Brandon Cronenberg plays mind tricks with new film
James Comtois
Nov 2, 2018
Antoine Fuqua
Tag: Antoine Fuqua
Tag: Antoine Fuqua
Report: Antoine Fuqua talking with Kevin Feige about Marvel film soon
Jacob Oller
Aug 13, 2018
Antoine Fuqua
Tag: Antoine Fuqua
Tag: Antoine Fuqua
Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua could direct a superhero movie about Marvel's Morbius
Josh Weiss
Apr 25, 2018
Tag: Antoine Fuqua
