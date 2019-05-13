Apollo 12

Crash site of the Apollo 12 ascent module possibly found after almost 50 years
Phil Plait
May 13, 2019
An area of the Moon where the Apollo 12 Ascent stage may have crashed, leaving a dark furrow in the surface (arrowed). Credit: NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University / Quickmap
Al Bean, Apollo 12 moonwalker, has died
Phil Plait
May 28, 2018
Al Bean posing with some of his artwork. Credit: Smithsonian Institution / Carolyn Russo
