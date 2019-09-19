Apple Arcade

Rayman Mini screenshot
Apple Arcade launches with games featuring Adventure Time creator, Rayman, and Sonic
Jacob Oller
Sep 19, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Apple Arcade
Tag: loch ness monster
Tag: opinion
Tag: Final Fantasy VII
Tag: The Week in Geek
Tag: See

Related tags

Tag: Games
Tag: Apple Arcade
Tag: apple
Gaming: Apple Arcade debuts early; Shenmue III teases gorgeous new world; more
Benjamin Bullard
Sep 16, 2019
iPhone 11 Pro
Tag: Games
Tag: Apple Arcade
Tag: apple
Tag: Science
Tag: opinion
Tag: The Week in Geek
The Week in Geek: Final Fantasy VII astounds and Apple Arcade looks... good?
Dany Roth
Sep 13, 2019
FFVII
Tag: Science
Tag: opinion
Tag: The Week in Geek
Tag: Games
Tag: apple
Tag: video games
Apple Arcade gaming service to launch this month, pricing revealed
Benjamin Bullard
Sep 10, 2019
Apple logo
Tag: Games
Tag: apple
Tag: video games
Tag: Games
Tag: Apple Arcade
Tag: apple
Apple announces mobile subscription video game service, Apple Arcade
Josh Weiss
Mar 25, 2019
Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm Apple Arcade
Tag: Games
Tag: Apple Arcade
Tag: apple