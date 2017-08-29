Archangel

Cyberpunk author William Gibson's Archangel soars into new IDW compilation
Jeff Spry
Aug 29, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-08-29 at 10.29.35 AM.png
Image of the Day: Marvel teases the return of X-Force?
Matthew Funk
Mar 7, 2017
x-men_000.jpg
William Gibson on his time-bending trip into comics with IDW's new Archangel miniseries
Jeff Spry
May 17, 2016
unnamed-28-600x911_0.jpg
