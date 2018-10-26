Archie Meets Batman 66

Archie Meets Batman '66 #4 Chip Zdarsky
Exclusive: The Joker connects with Jughead but the feelings aren't mutual in Archie Meets Batman '66 #4
Ernie Estrella
Oct 26, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Archie Meets Batman 66
Tag: Batman
Exclusive first look: Robin and Batgirl attend Riverdale High (undercover!) in Archie Meets Batman ‘66 #2
Brian Silliman
Aug 10, 2018
Batman-Archie-2-Cover-1
Tag: Comics
Tag: Archie Meets Batman 66
Tag: Batman
Tag: Comics
Tag: Archie Meets Batman 66
Tag: Archie
EXCLUSIVE: First look inside the throwback crossover Archie Meets Batman '66 #1
Jacob Oller
Jun 21, 2018
Archie Batman Cover Francavilla
Tag: Comics
Tag: Archie Meets Batman 66
Tag: Archie