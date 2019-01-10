Arjun Gupta

NUP_180624_0424.JPG
The Magicians: Stella Maeve and Arjun Gupta on the new dynamic between their characters in Season 4
Heather Mason
Jan 10, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: The Magicians
Tag: Jade Tailor
The Magicians cast on which fandoms their characters would join
Heather Mason
Jan 9, 2019
magicians-eliot-quentin-alice
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: The Magicians
Tag: Jade Tailor
Tag: TV
Tag: The Magicians
Tag: Jason Ralph
The Magicians cast gathers to discuss returning characters, new creatures, and the treachery of Dean Fogg
Brian Silliman
Oct 18, 2018
themagicians_margo_hero.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: The Magicians
Tag: Jason Ralph