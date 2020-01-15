Armando Iannucci

Avenue 5
Avenue 5's cast and creator reveal how they spun sci-fi comedy from a ‘sense of doom’
Matthew Jackson Tara Bennett
Jan 15, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Armando Iannucci
Tag: reviews
Tag: Josh Gad
Tag: Hugh Laurie
Tag: HBO
Tag: Avenue 5

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: reviews
Tag: Avenue 5
HBO's Avenue 5 is a galactic good time, but can't quite hit cosmic comedic heights of Veep, say critics
Josh Weiss
Jan 9, 2020
Avenue 5
Tag: TV
Tag: reviews
Tag: Avenue 5
Tag: TV
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Avenue 5
Houston, we have a new trailer and January premiere date for HBO space comedy 'Avenue 5'
Josh Weiss
Dec 9, 2019
Hugh Laurie Avenue 5
Tag: TV
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Avenue 5
Tag: TV
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Armando Iannucci
WIRE Buzz: AMC theaters go all-hours for Avengers: Endgame; HBO space comedy blasts off
Josh Weiss
Apr 22, 2019
Avengers: Endgame trailer, Natasha Romanoff and Tony Stark
Tag: TV
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Armando Iannucci
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Lost Boys
Tag: Avenue 5
Development: Lost Boys lands Tyler Posey and Twilight director; Zach Woods orbits HBO space comedy
Christian Long
Feb 20, 2019
The Lost Boys 1987 Warner Bros.
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Lost Boys
Tag: Avenue 5